© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Chad Daybell's murder trial has begun. Follow along here.

Kevin Bacon visits 'Footloose' school before it's torn down — and in time for prom

By Ciara Hulet
Published April 22, 2024 at 2:34 PM MDT

The Utah high school where Footloose was filmed invited Kevin Bacon to visit for their prom on the 40th anniversary of the film's release.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ciara Hulet

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate