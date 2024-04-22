Kevin Bacon visits 'Footloose' school before it's torn down — and in time for prom
The Utah high school where Footloose was filmed invited Kevin Bacon to visit for their prom on the 40th anniversary of the film's release.
Copyright 2024 NPR
