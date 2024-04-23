A grassroots effort in Michigan is raising reparations — while the government lags
When state and federal legislation is slow, if at all, a Michigan church in East Lansing is gathering money and making plans to distribute funds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
When state and federal legislation is slow, if at all, a Michigan church in East Lansing is gathering money and making plans to distribute funds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.