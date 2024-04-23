© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

Arts program supports displaced children in Lebanon

Published April 23, 2024 at 6:52 AM MDT

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it is firing missiles into northern Israel in solidarity with Gaza. Israel is firing back into Lebanon.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians on both sides of the border have been displaced.

NPR’s Jane Arraf went to the Lebanese coastal city of Tyre to see an arts program aimed at the children who have fled their homes.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate