Businesses in Florida struggle after one year of strict immigration law
Nearly a year ago, Florida enacted one of the most strict immigration laws in the nation. Many local businesses say it has hurt their bottom line.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Nearly a year ago, Florida enacted one of the most strict immigration laws in the nation. Many local businesses say it has hurt their bottom line.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.