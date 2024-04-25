© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
New airline rules make it easier to get refunds for delayed or canceled flights

Published April 25, 2024 at 7:33 AM MDT
American Airlines flight information screen displays cancelled flights. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
The Biden administration is imposing new airline regulations to hold them accountable for canceled or significantly delayed flights. Taking effect over the next two years, the new rules will require airlines to issue consumers automatic cash refunds within a few weeks.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with transportation analyst Seth Kaplan to break down the new regulations and the industry response.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

