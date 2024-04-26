© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

After a 3-hour hearing, the Supreme Court must define presidential immunity

Published April 26, 2024 at 5:17 AM MDT

NPR's A Martinez speaks with former federal prosecutor and Politico senior writer Ankush Khardori about former President Donald Trump's immunity claims.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate