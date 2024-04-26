© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
The News Roundup - International

Published April 26, 2024 at 6:13 AM MDT
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto ahead of country's upcoming general elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.
Russia is not backing down in its invasion of Ukraine. Despite the siege of over two years. Though the invasion has cost his country tens of thousands of lives, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is warning the world that the Kremlin is set to ramp up its efforts to defeat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces.

An independent review by the United Nations has concluded that Israel has not provided substantial evidence that many members of the U.N. relief agency for Palestinian refugees, also known as UNRWA in the Gaza Strip are members of terrorist organizations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in hot water after calling Muslims “infiltrators” during a campaign rally this week.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

