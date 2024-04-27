'The Old Oak' follows a small English community amidst the arrival of Syrian migrants
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to screenwriter Paul Laverty, whose latest collaboration with director Ken Loach is a film titled "The Old Oak."
Copyright 2024 NPR
