Morning news brief
President Biden addresses pro-Palestinian protests. Monopoly trial between DOJ and Google is wrapping up. Protesters in the Caucasus nation of Georgia say Russia-style draft law will hurt free speech.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden addresses pro-Palestinian protests. Monopoly trial between DOJ and Google is wrapping up. Protesters in the Caucasus nation of Georgia say Russia-style draft law will hurt free speech.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.