Trump's trial continues with testimony on a recorded conversation 

Published May 3, 2024 at 6:11 AM MDT

In former President Donald Trump’s trial, a forensic analyst continues testimony Friday about a recording of Trump talking with his then-fixer Michael Cohen about payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of hiding those payments to conceal a sexual encounter with Daniels and to influence the 2016 election. He denies the charges and the encounter.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR reporter Ximena Bustillo.

