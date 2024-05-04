© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Boise State Public Radio would not be here without your support. Donate Today

One community in Israel didn't have access to rocket shelters. They say it's been deadly

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published May 4, 2024 at 6:07 AM MDT

Bedouin citizens of Israel are forbidden from building rocket shelters in their homes. The recent wars have made that policy deadly.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate