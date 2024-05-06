© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Chatbots that do more than chat

Published May 6, 2024 at 7:52 AM MDT
There is a move toward AI "agents" that take actions on users' behalf rather than just regurgitate information. (David Espejo/Getty Images)
The recent appearance of an advanced new chatbot has some AI watchers speculating who could be behind it. The new ‘gpt2-chatbot’ arrives at a time when many engineers are building chatbots that do more than chat. There is a move toward AI “agents” that take actions on users’ behalf rather than just regurgitate information. The potential benefits are large, but so are the risks.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with AI contributor Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

