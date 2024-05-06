Panama's newly-elected presidents vows to tackle economy and migrant route
After months of political turmoil, Panama has a new president who pledges to tackle a lackluster economy and close down the Darien Gap migrant route.
Copyright 2024 NPR
After months of political turmoil, Panama has a new president who pledges to tackle a lackluster economy and close down the Darien Gap migrant route.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.