The latest on the Israel-Hamas ceasefire proposal and attacks on Rafah
It has been a whiplash day in Gaza. Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal with Israel, but the Israeli cabinet has vowed to continue operation in Rafah.
Copyright 2024 NPR
It has been a whiplash day in Gaza. Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal with Israel, but the Israeli cabinet has vowed to continue operation in Rafah.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.