NPR in Idaho
What's next for Rafah

By Greg Myre
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:55 PM MDT

Israeli tanks rumbled into southern Gaza and seized control of the critical Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Israel and Hamas are trying yet again to work out a ceasefire in Egypt's capital Cairo.

Greg Myre
Greg Myre is a national security correspondent with a focus on the intelligence community, a position that follows his many years as a foreign correspondent covering conflicts around the globe.
