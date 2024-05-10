© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
ChatGPT vs. the climate: The hidden environmental costs of AI

By Manoush Zomorodi,
James DelahoussayeSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 10, 2024 at 7:29 AM MDT

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Our tech has a climate problem

We now use AI in more and more areas of our lives. But with its high emissions, should we resist this new tech? AI researcher Sasha Luccioni is working for a greener, more transparent future for AI.

About Sasha Luccioni

Sasha Luccioni is the research scientist and climate lead at HuggingFace, an open-source community and machine-learning platform for AI developers. Luccioni is a board member of Women in Machine Learning and a founding member of Climate Change AI, an organization of volunteers from industry and academia who want to employ machine learning to tackle climate change. Her academic work has been published by major journals in the field as well as in publications such as Wired and The Wall Street Journal.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by James Delahoussaye and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
James Delahoussaye
Sanaz Meshkinpour
