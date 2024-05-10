North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary opened last month on Cherokee land
The opening marks the first time that an Indigenous tribe has sold marijuana to residents in a state where the substance is still illegal.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The opening marks the first time that an Indigenous tribe has sold marijuana to residents in a state where the substance is still illegal.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.