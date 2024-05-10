© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

North Carolina's first marijuana dispensary opened last month on Cherokee land

By Lilly Knoepp
Published May 10, 2024 at 3:17 AM MDT

The opening marks the first time that an Indigenous tribe has sold marijuana to residents in a state where the substance is still illegal.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lilly Knoepp

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate