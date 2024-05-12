Politics chat: Biden's response to Rafah escalation
We look at President Biden's response to Israel's escalated military operation in the town of Rafah, in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering.
Copyright 2024 NPR
We look at President Biden's response to Israel's escalated military operation in the town of Rafah, in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.