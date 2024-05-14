Miranda July's new book asks: Is middle-age a cliff or a mountain peak?
Miranda July's latest novel, "All Fours," explores the transitional period of middle age and menopause through the journey of one unnamed protagonist.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Miranda July's latest novel, "All Fours," explores the transitional period of middle age and menopause through the journey of one unnamed protagonist.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.