Consumer Price Index report for April gives an idea of where inflation stands
The latest report, will not only give an update on inflation, it could also indicate if the Federal Reserve will resume lowering interest rates.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The latest report, will not only give an update on inflation, it could also indicate if the Federal Reserve will resume lowering interest rates.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.