© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Planning your summer vacation? Here's what's hot

Published May 16, 2024 at 6:33 AM MDT
Quiet, unplugged vacations are a popular choice for summer travel. (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)
Quiet, unplugged vacations are a popular choice for summer travel. (Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images)

We hear about some of this summer’s most popular travel trends from Heather Greenwood Davis, travel expert and writer.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate