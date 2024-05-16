Why does mediation between student protestors, college admin matter?

Harvard University and the University of California Berkeley are the latest campuses to negotiate with students demonstrating against the war in Gaza. This week protestors took down their encampments on those campuses.

UC Berkeley agreed to look into divesting from weapons manufacturers. Harvard agreed to reconsider disciplinary action against student protesters and to meet with students about the endowment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Laurie Nathan, director of the Mediation Program at Notre Dame’s Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies.

