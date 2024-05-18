A Crimean couple in Ukraine says they're reliving an 80-year-old story
A Crimean Tatar couple in Ukraine, displaced by Russian troops, sees parallels to the Soviets' forced deportation of 200,000 Tatars from Crimea 80 years ago.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A Crimean Tatar couple in Ukraine, displaced by Russian troops, sees parallels to the Soviets' forced deportation of 200,000 Tatars from Crimea 80 years ago.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.