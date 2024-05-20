© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Iran's president and foreign minister were killed in a helicopter crash

WAMU 88.5 | By A.C. Valdez
Published May 20, 2024 at 7:10 AM MDT
Rescue team members carry the body of a victim at the crash site of a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Varzaghan, in northwestern Iran.
According to Iranian state media, President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian died Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The tragedy supposedly occurred as a result of “technical failures” as the two were traveling back from the country’s border with Azerbaijan. Their craft went down in a mountainous area near the city of Jolfa, prompting a search by rescue crews.

The crash adds to the instability in the Middle East given the state of the Israel-Hamas war. We talk about what this means.

A.C. Valdez

