© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work

A decade-old scandal in the U.K. haunts CEO of 'Washington Post'

By David Folkenflik
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:35 PM MDT

The Washington Post CEO's past actions are coming under severe scrutiny in a British court as he seeks to turn around the financially troubled U.S. newspaper.

Copyright 2024 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate