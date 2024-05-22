© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work

Meet ZiG, Zimbabwe's latest baffling currency

By Kate Bartlett
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:38 AM MDT

The ZiG is Zimbabwe's latest currency — yet another attempt to unravel the economic catastrophes of the past decades. (Story aired on All Things Considered on May 21, 2024.)

Copyright 2024 NPR
Kate Bartlett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate