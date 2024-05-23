© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Veterans Administration AI suicide prevention program leaves women out

Published May 23, 2024 at 7:11 AM MDT

As part of its suicide prevention effort, the Veterans Administration uses artificial intelligence to find veterans who may be vulnerable to suicide. A new investigation shows the AI tools have a built-in bias and leave out women veterans.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Aaron Glantz, senior editor and California bureau chief with The Fuller Project, a non-profit news organization centering on stories impacting women.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

