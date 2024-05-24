Remembering Steve Pollak, a lawyer whose work inspired generations
The Justice Department hosts a memorial for Stephen Pollak, who played a key role in drafting the Voting Rights Act and other major civil rights moments.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The Justice Department hosts a memorial for Stephen Pollak, who played a key role in drafting the Voting Rights Act and other major civil rights moments.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.