© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KLCZ in Lewiston experiencing intermittent outages due to electrical work

Remembering Steve Pollak, a lawyer whose work inspired generations

By Carrie Johnson
Published May 24, 2024 at 2:00 PM MDT

The Justice Department hosts a memorial for Stephen Pollak, who played a key role in drafting the Voting Rights Act and other major civil rights moments.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate