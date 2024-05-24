© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The 1A Record Club listens to Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Jessa Chapnick
Published May 24, 2024 at 7:01 PM MDT
Billie Eilish performed onstage during the "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center in New York City.
Billie Eilish performed onstage during the "Hit Me Hard And Soft" Album Release Listening Party at Barclays Center in New York City.

Gen Z pop icon Billie Eilish is out with her third record, “Hit Me Hard and Soft.”

She’s come a long way from her viral hit, “Ocean Eyes,” that skyrocketed her to fame in 2016. 

Now, at 22, Eilish is the youngest person ever with two Oscars.  She and her brother/songwriting partner, Finneas, won for the songs “What Was I Made For?” from the movie “Barbie” and “No Time to Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.  

Did we mention Billie Eilish has nine Grammys, too? 

The 1A Record Club convenes to discuss this latest album.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5

Avery Jessa Chapnick

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate