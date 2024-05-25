A peace activist recounts life with her husband, Marine Corporal Daniel Mark MacMurray
On this week's StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative, Cynthia Alvarez remembers her late husband, Marine Corporal Daniel Mark MacMurray.
Copyright 2024 NPR
On this week's StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative, Cynthia Alvarez remembers her late husband, Marine Corporal Daniel Mark MacMurray.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.