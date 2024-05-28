© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Attorneys to deliver closing arguments in Trump’s hush money trial

By Andrea Bernstein,
Michel Martin
Published May 28, 2024 at 1:48 AM MDT

The summations in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial come after a series of witnesses and documents have supported the Manhattan DA’s case.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Andrea Bernstein
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate