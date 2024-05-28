Morning news brief
Israeli strike kills dozens in an area of Rafah. Closing arguments will be delivered in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Wildfire officials in the U.S. are concerned about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Israeli strike kills dozens in an area of Rafah. Closing arguments will be delivered in Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial. Wildfire officials in the U.S. are concerned about the upcoming season.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.