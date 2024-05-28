There's unprecedented funding for fire prevention this summer
Despite forecasts for a hotter than summer, federal wildland fire managers say they are hopeful unprecedented funding for fire prevention will keep things quiet.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Despite forecasts for a hotter than summer, federal wildland fire managers say they are hopeful unprecedented funding for fire prevention will keep things quiet.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.