Why protests broke out in New Caledonia

Published May 28, 2024 at 7:41 AM MDT

Why didriots break out in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia this month?

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Nicole George, an associate professor of peace and conflict studies at the University of Queensland in Australia, and Doriane Nonmoira, a member of the Mouvement pour un Souriant Village Melanesian (Women’s Movement for a Smiling Melanesian Village), an Indigenous group in New Caledonia.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

