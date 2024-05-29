Morning business brief

© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 29, 2024 at 2:09 AM MDT

The Biden campaign plans a summer of outreach to Black voters. Pope Francis apologizes for using a homophobic slur to refer to gay men during a private meeting. South Africa holds national elections.

