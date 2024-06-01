© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This Mexican scientist invented the 'mark of democracy' used across the world

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 1, 2024 at 6:05 AM MDT

In the week that Mexico goes to the polls, meet the Mexican scientist who invented the indelible liquid that's revolutionized the way many vote.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate