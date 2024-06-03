© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

President Biden's son Hunter to go on trial on gun charges

By Ryan Lucas,
A Martínez
Published June 3, 2024 at 5:21 AM MDT

The trial of Hunter is scheduled to begin Monday in Delaware. He's charged with making false statements while purchasing a gun, and lying on a federal background check.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

