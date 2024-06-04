© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmitter work scheduled for Thursday, June 6 may affect KBSX 91.5 and KBSU 90.3
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Biden is expected to announce new asylum rules for migrants at the border

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán,
Michel Martin
Published June 4, 2024 at 2:16 AM MDT

President Biden is expected to issue an executive order Tuesday that would greatly reduce the number of asylum-seekers allowed into the country.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate