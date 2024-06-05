The kids missing the most amount of school may surprise you: kindergarteners
A California school district fights chronic absenteeism in kindergarten by helping parents decide whether their kid is too sick to go to school.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A California school district fights chronic absenteeism in kindergarten by helping parents decide whether their kid is too sick to go to school.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.