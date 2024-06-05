© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmitter work scheduled for Thursday, June 6 may affect KBSX 91.5 and KBSU 90.3
Navigating Teen Mental Health event June 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

USAID says it will send $90 million in aid to Gaza

By Megan Lim,
Tinbete ErmyasMary Louise Kelly
Published June 5, 2024 at 3:06 PM MDT

The U.S Agency for International Development says that it will be sending $90 million to aid Palestinians in Gaza. The announcement comes amid growing concerns of famine.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate