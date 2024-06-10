Morning news brief
The latest in the Israel-Hamas war. Far-right parties rattled traditional powers in the EU and made major gains in parliamentary elections. The defense begins its case in the Hunter Biden gun trial.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The latest in the Israel-Hamas war. Far-right parties rattled traditional powers in the EU and made major gains in parliamentary elections. The defense begins its case in the Hunter Biden gun trial.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.