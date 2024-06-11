Green parties suffered dramatic losses in the European parliament elections
NPR's Rob Schmitz asks Aurélien Saussay of the London School of Economics why support for Green parties crashed in last weekend's European elections.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Rob Schmitz asks Aurélien Saussay of the London School of Economics why support for Green parties crashed in last weekend's European elections.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.