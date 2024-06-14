© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
Morning news brief

Published June 14, 2024 at 2:14 AM MDT

Supreme Court rejects challenge to the abortion pill mifepristone. Elon Musk wins back his $44.9 billion Tesla pay package in a shareholder vote. White House moves to secure rural health care systems.

