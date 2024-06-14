© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
What's next for uncommitted movement?

By Clay Masters,
Colin Jackson
Published June 14, 2024 at 2:10 PM MDT

Uncommitted delegates are planning how to influence the Democratic National Convention in August after voters cast primary ballots to protest President Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.

Clay Masters
Colin Jackson
