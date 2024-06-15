Claire Lombardo on her novel 'Same As It Ever Was'
NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Claire Lombardo about the loneliness of motherhood, the complexity of female friendships, and her new novel, "Same As It Ever Was."
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben talks with Claire Lombardo about the loneliness of motherhood, the complexity of female friendships, and her new novel, "Same As It Ever Was."
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.