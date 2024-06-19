How U.S. allies and partners see the November election
As a part of NPR's year-long series on global elections, we look at how U.S. allies and partners view the two presidential candidates ahead of next week's debate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
As a part of NPR's year-long series on global elections, we look at how U.S. allies and partners view the two presidential candidates ahead of next week's debate.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.