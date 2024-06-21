© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
McCall stations are off the air due to an electrical outage

Spotted lanternfly eggs found attached to an art installation headed for California’s wine country

By Hosts
Published June 21, 2024 at 2:50 AM MDT

Spotted lanternflies have been seen in California, where the invasive species poses a risk to the state's lucrative wine industry.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Hosts
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate