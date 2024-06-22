© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
McCall stations are off the air due to an electrical outage

Historian reflects on US Constitution, 236 years after it first went into effect

By Adrian Florido
Published June 22, 2024 at 3:25 PM MDT

NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Harvard history professor Jill Lepore about the state of the U.S. Constitution, 236 years after its ratification.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate