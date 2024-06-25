© 2024 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An insider’s look at how Biden preps for a debate

By Megan Lim,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:26 PM MDT

NPR'S Juana Summers speaks with Bob Bauer, the personal lawyer to President Biden, who stood in for Trump and Bernie Sanders in 2020 during mock-debates for the president to prep.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Lim
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate