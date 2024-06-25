New research looks at how political misinformation is targeted at Latinos
A new poll from asked Latinos about misinformation and elections. It comes as efforts are underway to combat false narratives targeting Latinos.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A new poll from asked Latinos about misinformation and elections. It comes as efforts are underway to combat false narratives targeting Latinos.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.